Next Year’s Iowa-Minnesota Game Has A New Date

While programs around the country prepare for their upcoming bowl game, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers just received word of a scheduling change for next season.

Iowa and Minnesota were originally set to play on Sept. 19 from TCF Bank Stadium. That game will remain in September but it will actually be moved up a day earlier.

Instead of playing on Saturday, the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers will face off on that Friday. College football insider Brett McMurphy announced the news about the changed date.

The Golden Gophers will host the Hawkeyes on Sept. 18, which would be the third game of the season for both schools.

It will also be the first Big Ten matchup on either team’s schedule.

Next year’s Iowa at Minnesota game scheduled for Sept. 19 has been moved to Friday, Sept. 18 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2019

Minnesota will try to get revenge on Iowa in 2020 for ending its undefeated season back in November. Both programs are losing a ton of talent to the NFL, but their head coaches have shown they can reload quickly.

Kirk Ferentz has done an incredible job for many years with the Hawkeyes, meanwhile P.J. Fleck is rising up the ranks as one of the best young coaches in college football.

The official kickoff time and broadcast partner for this game will be announced at a later date.