Paul Finebaum Says College Football Coach’s Statement Was ‘Moronic’

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is no stranger to calling out head coaches on the air, for a variety of reasons. His latest target is Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Ferentz’s program has been hit by a myriad of allegations of racial injustice and discrimination from former and current players. Longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been put on administrative leave after being accused of racially biased comments.

Ferentz released multiple statements over the weekend, saying he was “saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players.” He also pledged to make changes and help the program improve moving forward.

But Finebaum is focused on a quote from Ferentz in a Sunday night teleconference. Ferentz said he had asked several players if he was “part of the problem” and if the program could continue with him at the helm.

This is the comment Finebaum had an issue with, as he expressed on Monday.

“I think it depends. It’s an honest statement but it’s really a moronic statement,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “If you’re asking the question, ‘am I part of the problem?’ You’ve already answered it. He put up with it, if the allegations are true. As someone that has been in the newspaper business and been behind microphones, you do have to hear everything out here. That’s not taking a side. That’s just being fair. If players are making these types of allegations much later, I tend to believe them. I’ve heard a lot of things, as you guys have. That stuff is done.”

Among other things, the allegations levied against Iowa include reported racially insensitive comments by Doyle, players being made to feel like the “Iowa Way” was stifling their culture and even one former player saying he was discriminated against because of his ADHD.

Doyle himself released a statement over the weekend disputing the accusations against him.

“I do not make racists comments and I don’t tolerate people who do,” he said. “I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process the respect the right and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, activists, leaders, and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”