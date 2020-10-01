When Iowa football takes the field later this month, it will do so while honoring legendary former head coach Hayden Fry.

This afternoon, Iowa unveiled a jersey patch to be worn this season featuring Fry’s initials “JHF.” His birth name is John Hayden Fry.

Fry, who coached the Hawkeyes from 1979-98, passed away last December of cancer. He was 90 years old, and left behind a massive legacy.

Fry led Iowa to three Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl berths during his tenure while compiling an overall record of 143-89-6. The Hawkeyes were 6-7-1 in bowl games under Fry, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times.

Here’s a look at what the commemorative patches will look like.

That’s what it’s all about. Coach John Hayden Fry | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4xz0srYWni — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 1, 2020

Tremendous move. We agree with Adam Jacobi of Go Iowa Awesome; this decal should be a permanent addition to the Hawkeyes’ uniforms.

Awesome — and since Fry is the godfather of the black and gold unis at Iowa, I hope the patch is a permanent detail, like the Bears’ GSH. https://t.co/bsC5qbJdJ5 — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) October 1, 2020

Iowa will open its 2020 season up against Purdue on October 24.