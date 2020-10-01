When Iowa football takes the field later this month, it will do so while honoring legendary former head coach Hayden Fry.
This afternoon, Iowa unveiled a jersey patch to be worn this season featuring Fry’s initials “JHF.” His birth name is John Hayden Fry.
Fry, who coached the Hawkeyes from 1979-98, passed away last December of cancer. He was 90 years old, and left behind a massive legacy.
Fry led Iowa to three Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl berths during his tenure while compiling an overall record of 143-89-6. The Hawkeyes were 6-7-1 in bowl games under Fry, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times.
Here’s a look at what the commemorative patches will look like.
That’s what it’s all about.
Coach John Hayden Fry | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4xz0srYWni
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 1, 2020
Tremendous move. We agree with Adam Jacobi of Go Iowa Awesome; this decal should be a permanent addition to the Hawkeyes’ uniforms.
Awesome — and since Fry is the godfather of the black and gold unis at Iowa, I hope the patch is a permanent detail, like the Bears’ GSH. https://t.co/bsC5qbJdJ5
— Adam Jacobi (@Adam_J_Tweets) October 1, 2020
Iowa will open its 2020 season up against Purdue on October 24.