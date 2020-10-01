The Spun

Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry on the sideline.15 Nov 1997: Head coach Hayden Fry of the University of Iowa during the Hawkeyes 15-14 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

When Iowa football takes the field later this month, it will do so while honoring legendary former head coach Hayden Fry.

This afternoon, Iowa unveiled a jersey patch to be worn this season featuring Fry’s initials “JHF.” His birth name is John Hayden Fry.

Fry, who coached the Hawkeyes from 1979-98, passed away last December of cancer. He was 90 years old, and left behind a massive legacy.

Fry led Iowa to three Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl berths during his tenure while compiling an overall record of 143-89-6. The Hawkeyes were 6-7-1 in bowl games under Fry, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors three times.

Here’s a look at what the commemorative patches will look like.

Tremendous move. We agree with Adam Jacobi of Go Iowa Awesome; this decal should be a permanent addition to the Hawkeyes’ uniforms.

Iowa will open its 2020 season up against Purdue on October 24.


