Photos: Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Nile Kinnick Statue Vandalized

Iowa football’s Kinnick Stadium and the Nile Kinnick statue that rests outside of the stadium were vandalized on Saturday night.

The vandalism comes in the wake of some accusations by former black Iowa players. The former players said they had negative experiences within the program, specifically with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Doyle has since been put on administrative leave. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the decision over the weekend.

“Over the past 24 hours I have seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media,” Ferentz said in the video. “I appreciate the former players’ candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first.”

Former Hawkeyes linebacker James Daniels, who is now with the Chicago Bears, tweeted: “There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long.”

Former Iowa defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba alleged two incidents involving Doyle.

Protests broke out at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night as a result.

Addition photos of the Nile Kinnick statue pic.twitter.com/SsYtlrdZYi — Mike OBrien (@mobrientv) June 7, 2020

KWQC in Iowa City had some details on the vandalism:

Officials said the vandalism happened after 9 p.m. in the plaza outside the sound end zone at the stadium. Vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with graffiti. Some of the vandalism singled out football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Doyle was put on administrative leave Saturday pending an investigation following claims of ‘racial disparities’ by former Hawkeye players.

Nile Kinnick is one of the greatest players in the history of Iowa’s program. He won the 1939 Heisman Trophy and was a consensus All-American. Kinnick later died during a training flight while serving as a United States Navy aviator in World War II.

Ferentz, meanwhile, announced there will be an advisory committee, comprised of current and former players, to help better the program in the wake of the accusations.

“This will be a diverse group that will be able to share without judgement,” Ferentz said. “So we can all examine where we are today and how we can have a better environment tomorrow.”

Doyle is the country’s highest-paid strength coach. He’s been with the program for 20-plus seasons.