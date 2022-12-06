Q&A With Iowa's Patrick McCaffery: Beating Cancer, Playing In The Jimmy V & More

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 16: Patrick McCaffery #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes in action against Kadary Richmond #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates during a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 16, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Iowa defeated Seton Hall 83-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

When Iowa men's basketball plays in the Jimmy V Classic next week, the occasion will be a bit more meaningful for Patrick McCaffery than his teammates.

That's because well before McCaffery began donning the black and gold with his brother Patrick to play for their father Fran, he was a 14-year-old teenager facing a daunting opponent: thyroid cancer.

Thanks to multiple surgeries and a variety of treatments, Patrick was able to beat the disease and achieve his lifelong goal of playing Division I basketball. Along with his brother and their teammates, Patrick was part of Iowa's Big Ten Tournament championship team last season and has the Hawkeyes off to a 6-1 start in 2022-23.

We caught up with Patrick this week to discuss his incredible health journey, the opportunity to play against Duke at the Jimmy V Classic, what it means to be part of the Iowa family and more.

Let's get started...

The Spun: You were diagnosed when you were 14. What was that like? What were you feeling that led to you getting tested and what was the actual diagnosis like?

Patrick McCaffery: I was working out with a basketball trainer, Duez Henderson who played at Iowa. He was taking me home one day, and I had worked out with him a fair amount, and he didn't think I was right. He took me home and talked to my mom and said that I would get really tired and struggle to recover. He didn't think I was myself.

My mom took me to the doctor and I had a bunch of different X-Rays and tests done. They saw that there was a narrowing in my trachea. I went and I got an ultrasound and that's when they were able to find the tumor. I proceeded to get multiple biopsies and they were inconclusive. No one could really tell whether it was cancerous or not until I had my first surgery and they took it out and realized it was cancerous.

The Spun: What kind of treatments did you have to go through? What was that like?

PM: So I had half of my thyroid removed with the tumor in the first surgery. You can live with half of a thyroid, so if the tumor would have been benign, I would have just been able to move on and there wouldn't have been anything left to do. But once they did the biopsy on that tumor and found out it was malignant, I had to have another surgery like a month and a half later and then I had to do all these treatments after.

I had to do radioactive iodine treatment after that. I basically drank this thing and I became radioactive. I had to ride in the trunk on the way home from the hospital and I was basically locked in my basement for about a week and a half before quarantining was popular. I had to flush the toilet three times, everything I touched I had to throw away. That was to kill the rest of the cells and lymph nodes and all that stuff.

The Spun: After going through all that, how has it been dealing with all of that as a Division I athlete. I know your freshman year you took time away for medical reasons. How has it been handling the training and playing having gone through this?

PM: So, I don't have a thyroid right. I take pills to try and help me feel like I have a thyroid or make my body think I have a thyroid. But the pills and stuff don't work the way that the thyroid works. I take a certain amount and they can guess kind of what I need but every day is different. If I have a thyroid, my thyroid would give me what I need, but with no thyroid and just the pills, it gives me a set amount every day. It really affects my energy level. I get tired quick. My body wears down probably faster than most I think. So I have to really work in the offseason to be able to build up and withstand playing in the Big Ten. I have to really do a lot and prepare my body to go through that. I also have to come to grips with the fact I can't be stubborn. If I'm tired, I might need to take a day [off]. Because my body doesn't work the same way as it does for my teammates and other people in the league.

The Spun: What is it going to mean to you to play in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, knowing what that even stands for an all that it's done for cancer research over the years?

PM: Obviously, as someone who has benefitted from stuff like the Jimmy V, I take a lot of pride. I've been to a ton of events with Dick Vitale, who works closely with the Jimmy V Foundation, so I've gotten to know him pretty well over the last six or seven years. I know a lot about the Jimmy V and I take a lot of pride in that. That's really important to me. To be able to be somebody for those kids to look at, to see somebody playing against Duke, in Madison Square Garden, who had cancer. If that gives them more hope and confidence moving forward, any amount, that's something I can't possibly explain how much that would mean to me. That's something that I don't take lightly and I'm super grateful for the opportunity for.

The Spun: Does the fact you guys are playing Duke add a little bit of extra juice to the event? With Duke being the brand it is and the fact the game is in New York City and there will be a lot of Duke fans there, are you anxious to see the Iowa turnout and to play in that environment?

PM: Absolutely. If you're a college basketball player, you want to play Duke, and if you're a college basketball player, you want to play at MSG. The fact that we're playing Duke is really cool and the fact we're playing at MSG is really cool, but the fact that we're able to combine them is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's something that is going to be awesome and I'm really excited for. As a competitor, as a college basketball player, that's the stuff you dream about. That's what you sign up for. What more can you really ask for?

I know Duke is going to have a lot of fans, but because of the marquee matchup and how good Duke is and the brand Duke is and the fact that it's in New York, at MSG, I think the Iowa fans are going to come out too. I have a lot of people hitting me up for tickets. I'm from out East originally and I have a lot of family and friends out there that want to come to the game. I'm really looking forward to it.

The Spun: At Iowa, you're obviously playing with your brother and for your father, but it seems like more so than at a lot of other programs, there's a family element there. Not just with you guys, but with the Murray brothers and [former Iowa star] Chris Kingsbury's son who is on the team now. Is that something that is stressed or felt around Iowa, that family tradition?

PM: Yeah, absolutely. Payton Sandfort's brother is committed to play here next year too. I think we really stress in recruiting the family atmosphere. When guys are here, they're comfortable. We can have guys from wherever...We just really stress all the time that we want these guys to be comfortable, no matter where you're from. We want everybody to feel like they have a home here. They can go and talk to all the coaches whenever they feel it is necessary. We want them to feel like they're in a good environment.

The Spun: Last question. Obviously, last year you guys had a great season, winning the Big Ten Tournament. Do you guys talk about having an encore? Do you talk about obviously winning the Big Ten again but also making some noise in the NCAA Tournament? Is that something that you guys talk about?

PM: We've talked about it, but it's not like every time we break a huddle we're talking about wanting to make noise in March. It's the work that we put in and the fact we come every day ready to work, I think that's what is going to get us to the level that we want to go to. We know what we're capable of. We know the guys that we have. We know what's going on around college basketball. We believe we're capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament. It's not something that like we're openly talking about every chance we get, but I think it's more like, 'Okay, we know we have to work. We know we have to get better and there's things we have to do.'

We want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament. I know that's kind of been the knock on our program the last couple of years, that we haven't made enough noise in March. We want to be the ones to break that, but that's more of an unsaid thing and we just focus on trying to do the work that we do every day."

