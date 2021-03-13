Report: Former Iowa Football Star Expected To Join Staff

Kirk Ferentz is expected to add a former Hawkeyes star to the Iowa football coaching staff this off-season.

Former Iowa star running back Ladell Betts, the program’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher, is expected to join Ferentz’s staff, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. He’ll be the Hawkeyes’ next running back coach.

“Sources: Iowa expected to hire Ladell Betts as the school’s next running back coach. He’s a former Iowa star, NFL player and was coaching high school at Pine Crest in Fort Lauderdale.”

If the hire is finalized, Betts will replace former Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster. Foster left this off-season for a job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Ladell Betts has a strong relationship with Kirk Ferentz. Betts was the program’s lead rusher during Ferentz’s first few years as head coach. He totaled 3,686 yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career. It’s only fitting Betts joins him once again with the Hawkeyes, this time as a running backs coach.

Betts played nine years in the NFL including stops with the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints. He brings plenty of experience and connections with him to Iowa football, where he’ll be tasked with recruiting and developing the running back position. He should excel in both roles, seeing he has the experience as a player.

Ferentz clearly believes Betts is the best man for the job following Foster’s departure.