Over the past week, no player in college basketball has been as dominant as Iowa’s Luka Garza.

The senior center is on an incredible run through the first three games of the season. Garza is averaging 34 points and 9.7 rebounds per game – and that’s without playing much of the second halves.

In fact, the Hawkeyes big man has done an insane amount of damage in the first half of games this season. How much, you ask?

Well, the Player of the Year candidate has scored at least 30 points in each of the last two games – before halftime. He went on to score 41 points and 35 points in his last two games, while sitting on the bench for most of the second half.

ESPN broke down just how good Garza has been this season. His 76 points in the last two games is the most by a Big Ten player over a two-game stretch in the last 10 years.

Luka Garza has scored 76 points over his last 2 games. That's the most by a Big Ten player over a 2-game span in the last 10 seasons. His 102 pts this year are the most by a Division I player through his team's first 3 games over the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/UgCQQJkjyG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 4, 2020

Beyond that, his 102 points are the most by a Division 1 player through his team’s first three games in the last 10 seasons as well.

Following the 2019-20 season, Garza had a decision to make: enter the NBA draft or return to the college ranks. Through the first three games of the season, it looks like that decision may be paying off.

Iowa sits at 3-0 on the season and is the No. 3 team in the country.