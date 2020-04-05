Q&A With Iowa RB Toren Young: Pro Day Getting Canceled, Why He Declared For The NFL Draft

Every year, the Iowa Hawkeyes send a plethora of players to the NFL. This year’s group includes a handful of stars, such as A.J. Epenesa, Nate Stanley, Toren Young and Tristan Wirfs.

During the 2019 season, Young had 432 rushing yards and one touchdown. His production in the 2018 season was slightly better, as he totaled 664 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.

Young had one year of eligibility remaining at Iowa, but he ultimately decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

We sat down with Toren Young to discuss his favorite moments with the Hawkeyes, how he’s preparing for the draft and why he didn’t return for his senior season. Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: You were part of a handful of special moments at Iowa. What is your favorite memory from your time there?

Toren Young: Definitely that Ohio State win we had. It was a very special night. Just playing at Kinnick Stadium at night is special and playing Ohio State makes it better. I also scored my first touchdown that game, so to be a part of it was a great moment.

The Spun: Who’s the best defensive player you’ve faced on Saturdays?

TY: That’s a real tough question because the Big Ten is known for great defensive players. I mean each team in the conference has a guy or two that’s extremely talented, so it’s hard for me to pick one in particular.

The Spun: What’s the one thing you’re trying to work on leading up to the draft?

TY: My route-running for sure. I want to get more involved in the passing game and find other ways to get on the field and be available.

The Spun: Is there a running back in the NFL right now who’s style of play matches yours?

TY: Everyone has their own unique style, but I’d say a running back that I watch a lot is Jordan Howard. He’s a bigger tailback, physical and he’s great at moving the chains and extending drives.

The Spun: Who’s the best running back of all-time in your eyes?

TY: I’d have to go Walter Payton. It’s tough to pick because there have been so many great ones, but I’ll go with Payton.

The Spun: Due to health concerns the Iowa Pro Day was canceled. How do you overcome not having that opportunity to showcase your skills in front of coaches and scouts?

TY: It’s really tough to not have a Pro Day and get that chance to work out in front of 32 teams. The biggest thing is that everyone has their beliefs. I choose to keep my faith in God and know that he has a plan for me, and everything is going to work out the way it should. When I get my opportunity, I’ll be ready for it and I’ll give it my all.

The Spun: What went into your decision to leave Iowa instead of return for your final year of eligibility?

TY: There’s a couple of different things that factored into my decision. One of the biggest things is being healthy. I haven’t had any injuries throughout my college career, so I’m blessed to be able to say that. My health is pretty good at the moment, and I’ll have my degree by the end of this year. The career expectancy for a running back isn’t very long. If I’m going to take my shot at playing in the NFL, I should do it while I’m healthy and have my degree because you never know what could happen a year later. It was a very tough decision, but I felt it was the best decision.

Excited for this next chapter of my life! keeping my faith in god, however or wherever he decides to use me!

Jeremiah 17: 7-8 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uSwtMBUCqm — Toren Young (@Toren28Young) January 14, 2020

The Spun: Outside of working out, what are you doing to pass the time during this quarantine period?

TY: I just like to sit back and listen to music. I’m also watching a lot of movies to keep myself busy.

The Spun: I noticed in the past that you said you’re a good singer. If you had to sing one song in front of an audience, what would it be?

TY: Wow that’s tough, man. I’d probably sing “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke.

***

Iowa fans will find out where Toren Young will resume his football career later this month.