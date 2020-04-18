Iowa Star Could Reportedly Jump Into Top 5 Of Next Week’s NFL Draft

Tristan Wirfs is one of the big four offensive tackles jockeying for position near the top of next week’s 2020 NFL Draft. The Iowa behemoth has impressed throughout the Draft process, and at least one team near the top of the first round is eyeing him, per a new report.

Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton are the four players vying to be the first offensive tackles off the board. Wirfs and Becton are probably the highest ceiling players after impressive combines. Wills and Thomas are probably the safer, more proven performers.

Wirfs has long been known as a workout and weight room warrior. Few stronger players have come through Iowa, a place known for producing linemen. He measured in at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds at the NFL Combine in February, and dazzled in the drills. He ran a 4.86, set an offensive line record with his 36.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-1 broad jump. That performance probably solidified his potential top 10 pick status.

Things keep rising for him, and he may be in the top five on Thursday night when the NFL Draft rolls around. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants have “zeroed in” on Tristan Wirfs with their No. 4 pick. The team has struggled on the offensive line in recent years, and adding a big piece to protect second-year QB Daniel Jones is a significant need.

Giants among teams in top 10 that spent significant time with OT Tristan Wirfs, getting to know him, per source. He could be in play at 4 or if NYG trades back. For all the4 buzz about WR class, OTs could also push the needle in the first round, and not just with the top-four OTs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 18, 2020

Fowler added more on the Giants’ pursuit of Wirfs on SportsCenter this morning. Via 247Sports:

“Tristan Wirfs has spent a considerable amount of time with the New York Giants, who pick fourth,” Fowler said Saturday morning on SportsCenter. “They’re looking at several options, including a lot of defensive guys. They have also zeroed in on Wirfs. Now, the Giants are looking to trade back. If they move to, say, six, Wirfs could be an option there as well as potentially the first tackle off the board.”

This is, of course, no guarantee that Wirfs is New York-bound. There is believed to be an all-time level of disinformation going around this Draft season, with teams doing most of their work remotely. We could be in for one of the weirder first rounds in recent memory.

The Giants also have needs all over the field, with the exception of quarterback and running back, where they’ve invest in the last two first rounds. They could go with versatile Clemson superstar Isaiah Simmons, who can play all over the defense, or Alabama wide receiver Jeremy Jeudy to give Jones a potential superstar target as well. We’ll find out in just a few days.