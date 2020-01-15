Iowa Star Tristan Wirfs Makes NFL Draft Decision

The college football season officially came to a close last night, with LSU’s national championship win over Clemson. Today has brought a number of new NFL Draft declarations, with a few major ones out of Iowa. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, a potential first round pick, is the latest.

Earlier today, Iowa lost star pass rusher A.J. Epenesa to the NFL Draft.

Wirfs, his offensive line counterpart, has made the same decision. He announced the move on Instagram moments ago.

From Wirfs announcement:

“Thank you to Coach Ferentz for believing in a kid from Mt. Vernon and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream. “I want to thank my mom, because without her I wouldn’t be in the position. All of the lov,e support and guidance you have shown me, I will be forever grateful. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates throughout my time here, they have become my best friends and brothers and I will cherish the memories we have made for the rest of my life. “And to the fans, thank you for the endless love and support week after week over the years, and for helping a small town kid from Iowa love every second of Saturdays in Kinnick. “My time at Iowa has been amazing and I couldn’t be more proud to represent my home state of Iowa and to wear the black and gold and swarm out in front of 70,000 fans in Kinnick Stadium. These memories will last a lifetime.”

Tristan Wirfs, one of the strongest players in this draft class, was a first-team All-Big Ten player, and the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.

He’ll get plenty of attention as we get closer to the April NFL Draft.

[Tristan Wirfs]