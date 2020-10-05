A pair of Iowa football players, including one key defender, have officially opted out of the 2020 season, the program announced Monday night.

Linebacker Djimon Colbert, who has started 23 games for the Hawkeyes the last two seasons, and defensive lineman Taajhir McCall have exercised their ability to opt out of the upcoming campaign, according to a university release.

McCall redshirted last season as a freshman, while Colbert, a redshirt junior, compiled 61 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

Iowa will open its 2020 season on the road against Purdue on October 24. The Hawkeyes will play their home opener on October 31 against Northwestern.

Game times and television info for those two contests, as well as the rest of the upcoming season, have yet to be released.

Iowa is coming off a 10-3 season and Holiday Bowl victory in 2019. It was the team’s seventh-straight postseason appearance under longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz.