Video: Iowa Does “The Wave” Even Without College Football

Iowa fans do the "Iowa Wave" at Kinnick Stadium.IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 08: Fans wave up to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital during the 1st half of the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones on September 8, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa football won’t be playing football until next year, at the moment. But the Hawkeyes are continuing “The Wave,” even without football being played on Saturdays this fall.

The Wave at Kinnick Stadium has become one of the best traditions in all of sports these past few years. The tradition involves fans attending Iowa football home games waving to the nearby children’s hospital which overlooks Kinnick Stadium. Unfortunately, the tradition won’t be taking place inside the stadium this fall.

The Big Ten made the decision to postpone the fall football season until next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Hawkeyes are ensuring The Wave takes place, even if that means it’s conducted outside the stadium.

Several Hawkeyes – including the Iowa football mascot – waved at the children’s hospital on Saturday. Take a look at the special tradition in the video below.

Iowa football is hoping it won’t have to wait until next year to play football. There’s speculation the Big Ten could reverse course and start the 2020 season as soon as late November. But for now, the plan is to start in January of next year.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in making the same decision. The hope is that both conferences can begin their seasons around the same time as to allow the conference champions to meet in the Rose Bowl, which would likely take place in early spring of 2021.

As for the Hawkeyes, they’ll have to wait a few more months to get back out on the football field.


