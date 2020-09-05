Video: Iowa Does “The Wave” Even Without College Football

Iowa football won’t be playing football until next year, at the moment. But the Hawkeyes are continuing “The Wave,” even without football being played on Saturdays this fall.

The Wave at Kinnick Stadium has become one of the best traditions in all of sports these past few years. The tradition involves fans attending Iowa football home games waving to the nearby children’s hospital which overlooks Kinnick Stadium. Unfortunately, the tradition won’t be taking place inside the stadium this fall.

The Big Ten made the decision to postpone the fall football season until next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Hawkeyes are ensuring The Wave takes place, even if that means it’s conducted outside the stadium.

Several Hawkeyes – including the Iowa football mascot – waved at the children’s hospital on Saturday. Take a look at the special tradition in the video below.

The Iowa wave goes on even with no game to be played here in Iowa City. It’s certainly still something special. @gazettedotcom pic.twitter.com/EYtsPW4c74 — Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) September 5, 2020

Iowa football is hoping it won’t have to wait until next year to play football. There’s speculation the Big Ten could reverse course and start the 2020 season as soon as late November. But for now, the plan is to start in January of next year.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in making the same decision. The hope is that both conferences can begin their seasons around the same time as to allow the conference champions to meet in the Rose Bowl, which would likely take place in early spring of 2021.

As for the Hawkeyes, they’ll have to wait a few more months to get back out on the football field.