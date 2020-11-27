Video: Iowa Player Makes Insane Catch vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been virtually unstoppable over the past three games. We’re seeing more of the same early in Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

On the Hawkeyes’ opening drive, tight end Shaun Beyer made an incredible one-handed catch for 22 yards. The big TE took a sharp route up the seem and reeled in the spectacular catch inside Cornhusker territory.

Despite an overthrown ball from QB Spencer Petras, Beyer was able to make the catch, diving backwards with full extension of his right arm.

The promising drive eventually fizzled out, but Iowa was able to put points on the board. Keith Duncan nailed a 32-yard field goal to put the Hawkeyes up three early.

Beyer has always been a big play kind of guy. In 2019, the senior reeled in seven catches for 117 yards for an average of 16.7 yards per catch.

After losing its first two games of the season by a combined five points, Iowa has won three straight in blowout fashion. The Hawkeyes have defeated their past three opponents by a margin of 90 points.

Iowa currently leads Nebraska 10-0 late in the first quarter.