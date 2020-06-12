Video: Kirk Ferentz Addresses “Troubling Comments” Made This Week

On Thursday, Iowa football program announced it would hold a news conference on Friday afternoon that will have Kirk Ferentz alongside three players.

The topic of conversation remained unknown until Ferentz took to the podium at 3:00 p.m. ET. The longtime Hawkeyes head coach responded to the allegations of racially charged conduct.

If rival fans were hoping this was it for Ferentz at Iowa, it didn’t come today. Instead, he championed the work the Hawkeyes have done in the past, but also noted the program’s failures in certain areas.

“I feel like I let those players down by not creating that environment where they did feel comfortable,” Ferentz said during the press conference. He went on to suggest Iowa is in a great place to set the “standard” for college football moving forward.

Here’s his opening statement.

"I feel like I let those players down by not creating that environment where they did feel comfortable." Watch Kirk Ferentz's opening statement from today's @HawkeyeFootball press conference. pic.twitter.com/m5sDJQ9Gkf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 12, 2020

Keith Duncan, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Kaevon Merriweather each came up to the podium to address the media as well. All three players said they were excited to be back in Iowa City and were looking forward to the 2020 season.

Earlier this week, Ferentz was asked if he was worried about potentially losing his job.

“It’s really not my frame of work but I did ask multiple players if they feel like I’m part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here, then I’d appreciate that feedback,” Ferentz said. “That’s not what I’ve heard thus far.”

It looks like he’s not going anywhere.