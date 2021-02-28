The Spun

Watch: Iowa Fans Furious With Missed Call Against Ohio State

Fran McCaffrey reacts to a call.SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Usually, if Iowa fans are upset with officials missing a call, it’s when their senior All-American big man Luka Garza gets fouled.

However, in the second half of this afternoon’s game against Ohio State, Hawkeyes supporters were up in arms over a non-call against shooter Joe Wieskamp.

In the video below, it certainly appears that Wieskamp was fouled by OSU’s Justice Sueing as he attempted to maneuver around a double screen. No foul was called.

While Iowa fans might not have been happy with this sequence, they have to be pretty excited about how this game has unfolded thus far. The ninth-ranked Hawkeyes lead the No. 4 Buckeyes by eight with nine minutes left in the second half.

Garza (24 points) and Wieskamp (16 points) are leading the way for Iowa, which has also hit 8-of-20 three-point attempts. A win here would move the Hawkeyes ahead of OSU in the Big Ten standings.

You can catch the end of Iowa-Ohio State on CBS.


