Watch: Iowa Fans Furious With Missed Call Against Ohio State

Usually, if Iowa fans are upset with officials missing a call, it’s when their senior All-American big man Luka Garza gets fouled.

However, in the second half of this afternoon’s game against Ohio State, Hawkeyes supporters were up in arms over a non-call against shooter Joe Wieskamp.

In the video below, it certainly appears that Wieskamp was fouled by OSU’s Justice Sueing as he attempted to maneuver around a double screen. No foul was called.

wtf are we doing here? watch joe bottom right pic.twitter.com/LO2OuZ0u9D — roe’d rage (@jimmyroe40) February 28, 2021

While Iowa fans might not have been happy with this sequence, they have to be pretty excited about how this game has unfolded thus far. The ninth-ranked Hawkeyes lead the No. 4 Buckeyes by eight with nine minutes left in the second half.

Garza (24 points) and Wieskamp (16 points) are leading the way for Iowa, which has also hit 8-of-20 three-point attempts. A win here would move the Hawkeyes ahead of OSU in the Big Ten standings.

You can catch the end of Iowa-Ohio State on CBS.