Watch: Iowa Player Suffers An Injury While Flipping

Ihmir Smith-Marsette and No. 16 Iowa welcomed in division opponent Wisconsin a final regular season game on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes seized the moment in a big way and went ahead 21-7 going into the fourth quarter. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras erupted in the third quarter for two touchdowns to Smith-Marsette. With the outburst, it looked like Kirk Ferentz’s program would take the win cleanly and comfortably.

But things turned south on a bizarre play towards the end of the third period. Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown that saw the Hawkeyes player with plenty of green grass in front of him. As he went into the endzone, the Iowa wide receiver decided to go for a full front flip to celebrate.

Although he got around fully on the somersault, Smith-Marsette landed awkwardly and his ankle gave out underneath him. He laid on the ground following the flip and eventually went into the locker room.

Take a look at the move, courtesy of college football reporter Bryan Fischer:

According to The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman, Smith-Marsette emerged from the locker room with a walking boot over his left ankle. He will miss the remainder of the game between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Before getting hurt on the flip, he had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette has a walking boot over his left ankle and is out for the rest of the game. Smith-Marsette did a front flip into the end zone while scoring on a 53-yard touchdown pass from QB Spencer Petras. Smith-Marsette had 7 catches for 140 yards and 2 TDs. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 12, 2020

It’s been a tumultuous 2020 season for Smith-Marsette. The Iowa receiver expected to have a huge year after an impressive 2019. However, Ferentz suspended the senior for a game due to early-season arrest. Smith-Marsette clearly bounced back from the suspension with a few solid performances, but his numbers took a hit. It’s now likely that he’ll turn his focus towards the upcoming NFL draft.

Iowa will improve to 6-2 with a win over Wisconsin. Ferentz and the Hawkeyes will finish second outright in the Big Ten’s West division.