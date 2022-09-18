Weather Delay: Iowa vs. Nevada In A 'Lightning Delay' This Saturday Night

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

At this rate the late-night Iowa vs. Nevada game may never end.

Iowa vs. Nevada is in another weather delay. There's lightning near Kinnick Stadium. Players and fans have taken shelter for safety reasons.

It's going to be a late night in Iowa.

"UPDATE We're in another lightning delay. We'll provide updates as we have them," the Hawkeyes announced.

Here's a pretty incredible shot of one of the lightning strikes that struck near Kinnick this evening.

"Fans evacuate Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City as a bolt of lightning flashes overhead after the Iowa vs. Nevada game was suspended due to weather," said Bryon Houlgrave.

It's highly unlikely Iowa agrees to a no contest and there's no way Nevada forfeits. That means this is going to be a late night.

When tonight's game resumes, Iowa has a 17-0 lead.