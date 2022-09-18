Weather Delay Update: Iowa Announces When Game vs. Nevada Will Resume

IOWA CITY, IA - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans cheer as the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Iowa State Cyclones on September 10, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Take your caffeine pills, Iowa football fans. It's going to be a late one at Kinnick this Saturday night.

Tonight's Iowa vs. Nevada game is in yet another lightning delay. However, play is set to resume shortly.

The Hawkeyes announced just moments ago that Iowa vs. Nevada is set to resume play at approximately midnight (CT).

"UPDATE Teams will be back on the field shortly and begin play at approximately midnight (CT). #Hawkeyes," the Iowa Hawkeyes announced.

Hopefully lightning and rain stay out of the area. Any more delays and this could span into Sunday morning.

Iowa leads Nevada 17-0 with play set to resume at midnight (CT).