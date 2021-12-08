Xavier Nwankpa, 5-Star Safety, Announces Commitment

Xavier Nwankpa, a 2022 five-star safety, is an elite athlete who played all three sides of the football with great effectiveness in high school. But only one school will have his services.

On Wednesday, Nwankpa made his commitment announcement. He faked taking a red hat before grabbing the yellow hat for the Iowa Hawkeyes and putting it on.

247Sports rates Nwankpa as the No. 45 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 5 safety in the country and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Iowa.

Nwankpa is a very versatile football player who had 792 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also competed in track and field at Southeast Polk High School.

Xavier Nwankpa picks … pic.twitter.com/Yl4rNN52PQ — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 8, 2021

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a pretty disheartening loss in the Big Ten Championship Game this past weekend. But landing a player as talented as Xavier Nwankpa will go a long way towards making Iowa fans feel better about the future.

Nwankpa is the second top-100 player rated by 247Sports in Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes’ class currently ranks No. 39 in the nation and No. 8 in the Big Ten – and that’s with the class only about half full.

Kirk Ferentz is having no issues bringing recruiting elite talent to join him in Des Moines.

Now if he can just get over the hump and find a way to beat the teams coming out of the Big Ten East…