Jim Harbaugh Shares What He’s Heard From Every Big Ten Coach

All 14 Big Ten football head coaches want to play, according to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced in August that they would be postponing football until the spring semester. Since then, there have been a number of steps taken by people trying to get the Big Ten to rethink its position, including parent protests, lawsuits and President Trump getting involved.

Jim Harbaugh and some of his players participated in a parent-led protest outside Michigan Stadium on Saturday. During the event, Harbaugh said the Wolverines could be ready to play a game in two weeks.

As for the rest of the conference, Harbaugh says the coaches are united in their desire to play games as soon as possible.

“We’re ready to play as soon as we possibly can,” Harbaugh said, via Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com. “I told [U-M Athletic Director] Warde [Manuel] that, and I’ve texted [U-M President] Mark [Schlissel] that. ‘All us coaches [in the Big Ten] want to play.'”

More from #Michigan's Jim Harbaugh today: "We’re ready to play as soon as we possibly can. I told [U-M Athletic Director] Warde [Manuel] that, and I’ve texted [U-M President] Mark [Schlissel] that. "All us coaches [in the Big Ten] want to play." — Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 5, 2020

It’s not surprising to hear this, but again, Harbaugh and his fellow coaches aren’t the ones making the decision on a Big Ten season. It is the league presidents.

They voted 11-3 to postpone earlier this summer, and unless that changes, we won’t be seeing the Big Ten play anytime soon.