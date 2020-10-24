Kevin Warren Has 1 Obvious Concern For The Big Ten Season

Just a few months ago, the Big Ten made the decision to cancel the 2020 college football season – with eyes toward playing in the spring.

After an advancement in testing capabilities – and heavy criticism – the Big Ten reversed course. On Friday night, the Big Ten officially kicked off its 2020 season.

The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business against Illinois to open the season. The rest of the conference will play their first games on Saturday afternoon.

While the conference is back in action, there is still one legitimate concern for conference commissioner Kevin Warren. On ESPN’s College GameDay, Warren made it clear he’s still worried about the health and safety of the players.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The greatest concern just remains health and safety. That’s why we’re doing all that we possibly can. We have a strong, daily testing program in place. Our leadership, our medical task force and so many people on campus and what we’ve been able to do and put in place, we just have to continue to be very mindful be very hopeful and be very prayerful that we, as a Big Ten community, remain healthy and safe.”

Warren has reason to be concerned as programs around the country have been forced to postpone or cancel games in recent weeks.

The Big Ten won’t have that luxury. The conference has just eight games on the schedule – and eight weeks with which to play those games in.

Can the conference stay healthy and fit all of their games in?