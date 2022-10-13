Kevin Warren Sends Clear Message About Further Big Ten Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten made a splash earlier this year, landing USC and UCLA as its newest members. They'll officially join the conference in 2024.

Ever since it was announced that USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten, conference commissioner Kevin Warren has been asked several times about further expansion.

Warren recently told Michael DeCourcy that expansion is "not something we're aggressively doing right now."



Of course, that doesn't mean the Big Ten's current stance on expansion will remain the same for years to come.

"Do I think certain conferences may grow through natural evolution to 18 or 20 schools? I do," Warren added. "Now over what period is critical question. I don’t know if that’s within a year, five or seven years”

It has been reported in the past that Big Ten officials have their sights set on Oregon, Stanford, and Cal from the Pac-12. Notre Dame has also been linked to the conference.

Nothing is imminent at this time, but the Big Ten could get aggressive if the landscape of college football continues to change at a rapid rate.