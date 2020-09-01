Kirk Herbstreit Shares Brutally Honest Admission On Big Ten Conference

The 2020 college football season is underway, and three of the Power 5 leagues will attempt to play this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 will not.

Last month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they didn’t feel comfortable with the safety of playing during the ongoing pandemic. Both conferences originally said they are aiming to play in the spring.

However, since then, there has been some confusion over what the Big Ten’s next steps are. On Friday, there was some talk that the league was exploring a chance to play around Thanksgiving. As of now, no dates have been solidified.

Even Kirk Herbstreit is confused on the league’s plans, as he made clear in an appearance on ESPN’s College Football Podcast.

“They want answers and a chance to play,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. I don’t think anybody does. We’ve heard this rumor that they might play at Thanksgiving. I don’t get it. Why not play right now if you’re going to play at Thanksgiving?”

Earlier today, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren this morning. The President has actively tried to get the conference to change its mind about playing in the fall.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” President Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

The Big Ten’s official statement did not reveal what Warren and Trump discussed and did not make it seem like a decision of any kind is close.

Big Ten statement on Trump call with Kevin Warren. pic.twitter.com/aNqRPw9po1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2020

Stay tuned for more on how the Big Ten intends to move forward.