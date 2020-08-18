Larry The Cable Guy Has A Message For Big Ten Commissioner

You can add Larry the Cable Guy to the list of people advocating for Big Ten football to happen this fall.

The 57-year-old comedian, whose full name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, is a die-hard Nebraska fan. He’s clearly like a lot of other Huskers supporters who are unhappy the Big Ten opted to postpone fall sports.

Whitney made his public appeal to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren this afternoon, saying the conference’s new leader should reverse his decision.

“There’s still time for the Big 10 commissioner to change his mind on football,” Whitney said. “Everyone knows now with all his dodging of questions at his press conference he made a bad decision. Question is will he admit he was wrong or will his pride get in the way of doing the right thing.”

Whitney’s opinion doesn’t matter all that much to the Big Ten, but he’s another person to voice his or her displeasure with the league’s decision.

Right now the Big Ten and Pac-12 have elected to postpone football and other fall sports to spring 2021. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving forward with fall sports, as of now.

Outside of the Power 5, the AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt are also aiming to play this fall.