Look: 1 Big Ten Fan Base Had A Pretty Brutal Monday

Purdue fans have certainly had better days than Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Yesterday afternoon, an undermanned Boilermaker team lost 63-7 to LSU in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Then, at night, the No. 1 Purdue men's basketball program suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Rutgers at home.

The Barstool Purdue Twitter account was excited for the day ahead as of yesterday morning.

Whoever runs the account was not feeling the same less than 12 hours later.

"By far the worst day to be a boilermaker #drink," they said.

Still, as BarstoolPU later tweeted, the sun did rise again in West Lafayette on Tuesday.

There is still plenty for Boilermaker fans to look forward to.

"Always a great day to be a Boilermaker. Games didn’t go as we wanted, but that’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes," one fan wrote.

Purdue football's season is over, while men's hoops will look to bounce back on the road at Ohio State Thursday.