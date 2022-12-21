Look: 10 Biggest Transfers In The Big Ten This Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The transfer portal has ensured that signing high school prospects is not the only kind of recruiting college football programs have been doing this month.

247Sports has been tracking the portal and ranking all the players who come and go. According to their composite ratings, the top 10 transfers in the Big Ten are as follows:

LB Ernest Hausmann (Michigan) OL Ladarius Henderson (Michigan) DL Tunmise Adeleye (Michigan State) TE Erick All (Iowa) WR Dante Cephas (Pem State) EDGE Josaiah Stewart (Michigan) TE A.J. Barner (Michigan) OL Myles Hinton (Michigan) QB Jeff Sims (Nebraska) S Avantae Williams (Maryland)

Five of the highest-rated transfers are headed to Michigan, including Hausmann, the No. 2 overall transfer in the country. The Wolverines have been hitting the portal hard, and even though they lost tight end Erick All to Iowa, have made out positively.

Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and Iowa each have one new player on the list.

You can view the full 247Sports composite transfer portal rankings here.