Look: Big Ten Coaches Name The 'Worst' Halloween Candy

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions meets with Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the field after the game at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Halloween is in four days, so it's time to ask college football coaches what candy they do or don't enjoy.

Big Ten Network surveyed the conference's football coaches for their thoughts on the "worst" Halloween candies.

The most popular response? Candy corn, which Penn State's James Franklin, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Maryland's Mike Locksley and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald are not a fan of.

Surprising answers included Baby Ruth (Jim Harbaugh), Skittles (Jeff Brohm), Snickers (Kirk Ferentz) and Whoppers (Ryan Day). Can't say we disagree on Almond Joy (Tom Allen) and Bit-o-Honey (P.J. Fleck) though.

The full video can be found below.

Let us know which coach's opinions you vehemently agree or disagree with.

Hopefully these guys don't get any of their answers for Halloween this year.