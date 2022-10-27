Look: Big Ten Coaches Name The 'Worst' Halloween Candy
Halloween is in four days, so it's time to ask college football coaches what candy they do or don't enjoy.
Big Ten Network surveyed the conference's football coaches for their thoughts on the "worst" Halloween candies.
The most popular response? Candy corn, which Penn State's James Franklin, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Maryland's Mike Locksley and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald are not a fan of.
Surprising answers included Baby Ruth (Jim Harbaugh), Skittles (Jeff Brohm), Snickers (Kirk Ferentz) and Whoppers (Ryan Day). Can't say we disagree on Almond Joy (Tom Allen) and Bit-o-Honey (P.J. Fleck) though.
The full video can be found below.
Let us know which coach's opinions you vehemently agree or disagree with.
Hopefully these guys don't get any of their answers for Halloween this year.