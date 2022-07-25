Look: Big Ten Football Player Announces His Retirement

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers rally together during pregame warm ups before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

A Big Ten football player unexpectedly announced his retirement this Monday afternoon.

Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior Deland McCullough II is stepping away from the game.

Deland II is the son of Deland McCullough - the associate head coach and running backs coach for the Hoosiers.

"Football has had a profound impact on my life, and I want to express my gratitude," he said in a statement. "I've been playing this sport for 18 years, and I haven't once regretted it.

"I'm grateful to all the people I've me along the way that I've come to love as brothers. After talking with my trainers and the doctors about a recent injury, I won't be able to handle the physical demands of the game.

"As a result, I've decided to hang up my cleats for good. I would like to express my gratitude to all the organizations and coaches who have given me the opportunity to play.

"To my parents and brothers, I owe a debt of gratitude for their unflagging encouragement and guidance during my career."

A disappointing outcome for Deland II and the McCullough family.

"Couldn’t ask for a better son. I know this wasn’t easy, but keep representing and make the next chapter your greatest!!! Love you my boy…," Deland's father said on Twitter.

Indiana football begins the 2022 season on Sept. 2 vs. Illinois.