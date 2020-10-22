Since 2011, the Big Ten Network has sported its “B1G Network” and “BTN” logos. But it looks like a big change is coming to the branding of the collegiate sports network.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal Daily, the Big Ten Network will be rolling out a new logo. Per the report, the network will be introducing its new logo this Friday as part of a major rebrand.

The new logo will be on display as No. 14 Wisconsin take on Illinois in the first game of the 2020 Big Ten season. That game will air on their network.

The Big Ten was initially going to reveal their rebrand last month, but network president Francois McGillicuddy felt it would be more impactful to reveal it for a game. Per the announcement, the new Big Ten logo will also be customized for each school to match their team’s color scheme.

“We wanted to capitalize on the strength of the iconic B1G conference logo,” McGillicuddy said. “We wanted to incorporate that into our network look, and we wanted to provide brand consistency across the conference and the network… There will be sport specific logos, too. A new look for football, a new look for basketball, a new look for all of our Olympic sports.

As excited as the Big Ten Network may be to unveil their new logo, fans are excited for the games.

The Big Ten Conference canceled the season over the summer, only to reverse course after the start of the season.

We’ve got some huge games to look forward to this weekend alone: Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Penn State vs. Indiana, Michigan vs. Minnesota.

This may be the biggest October weekend for the Big Ten in years.