At Least 1 Major Program Contacted Taulia Tagovailoa Before His Transfer

Maryland scored a major transfer recruiting coup on Friday, when former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa committed to the Terrapins.

It was news that surprised many in the college football world. Ultimately, Taulia’s decision to pick Maryland spoke volumes about the relationship Terrapin head coach Mike Locksley has with the Tagovailoa family.

Locksley was Tua Tagovailoa’s offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017 and 2018 before taking over as Maryland’s head coach. Despite a 3-9 record in his first season in College Park, Locksley has made significant progress on the recruiting front, including landing Tagovailoa.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, at least one other major program was involved with Taulia before his commitment: the Miami Hurricanes.

“While there were other schools making contact, including Miami according to sources, Locksley was cautiously optimistic entering Friday,” Zenitz wrote. Of course, Miami is where Tua Tagovailoa will spend at least the first several seasons of his pro career after being selected by the Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Taulia Tagovailoa announces Maryland will be his transfer destination, so no double Tagovailoa in Miami. https://t.co/xJBdPxAbdG — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 15, 2020

After an incredibly productive high school career in Hawaii and Alabama, Taulia enrolled in Tuscaloosa last year. He entered the season as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart but moved up to backup status behind Mac Jones when his brother suffered a season-ending injury.

The younger Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in his brief career with the Crimson Tide.