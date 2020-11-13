Big Ten Head Coach Has Honest Take On Program’s Current Situation

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley addressed the state of his program Thursday evening following the Terrapins’ dreadful testing news earlier this week.

It’s been an unfortunate week within the Maryland football program. Due to a rise of positive tests for COVID-19, Maryland paused team activities and cancelled its game against Ohio State this weekend, as a result.

Saturday’s Big Ten showdown would’ve paired up No. 3 Ohio State against Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, and a much-improvedTerrapins team. But there’s much more important things on the mind of Big Ten leaders.

There’s growing concerns the rest of the college football season will be heavily impacted as COVID-19 cases rise across the nation. Locksley, Maryland’s coach, echoed those same concerns during his press conference on Thursday.

“As we all know, the cases are going up across the country,” Locksley said on Thursday. “And so our football program is a microcosm of just that.”

The reality is the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening across the country, which will drastically impact how the rest of the college football season plays out.

Ohio State joins Alabama as two of college football’s championship contenders that won’t be playing this weekend because of the ongoing pandemic.