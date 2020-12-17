Big Ten Reportedly Makes Decision On Maryland-Michigan State Game

The Big Ten hoped to finish the regular-season this weekend on a high note, but a third conference showdown has been cancelled.

Saturday’s clash between the Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins is cancelled, Maryland Athletics announced on Thursday. The Terrapins have experienced rising positive tests within their program, leading to the game’s cancellation. Unfortunately, it won’t be rescheduled.

“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State,” Maryland announced, via UMTerps.com. “The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused. . . . Between December 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%.”

Michigan State at Maryland is the third Big Ten game scheduled for this weekend that’s been axed. The two Big Ten teams join Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Purdue, all of which won’t play this week due to COVID-related cancellations.

The Big Ten has been hit hard with cancellations this season. The conference’s late start to the season played a critical factor.

The Big Ten was one of the two Power Five conferences to wait to begin the 2020 season until late October. It proved to be a poor decision, seeing that the late start didn’t allow for games to be rescheduled – unlike other conferences like the SEC.

Luckily, the Big Ten Championship Game is still on. No. 4 Ohio State takes on No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday.

Maryland’s and Michigan State’s seasons, meanwhile, could be over.