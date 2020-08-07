Big Ten Team Only Has 1 Scholarship QB For 2020 Season After Opt Out

Heading into his second year at the helm, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was planning a QB competition for his No. 1 signal caller.

But after QB Josh Jackson opted out earlier today, that QB competition has pretty much become a one-horse race. According to Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre is the only scholarship QB available for the Terrapins right now.

LeGendre was a four-star prospect coming out of Warren Easton High School in 2019. He was the No. 9 dual-threat QB in the nation, per 247Sports.

As a freshman, LeGendre was utilized in a couple of games, rushing 13 times for 104 yards. He had one completion for seven yards in their loss to Michigan.

But there’s a chance that they could get another, highly-touted QB added to their scholarship ranks. Taulia Tagovailoa, who joined the team several months ago, is still waiting to hear from the NCAA on his eligibility.

Maryland is hoping to get an answer from the NCAA on QB Taulia Tagovailoa's eligibility in the next few days. With Josh Jackson's decision to opt out, redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre would be the only scholarship quarterback available if Tagovailoa is not eligible. — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) August 7, 2020

Maryland went 3-9 in 2019, starting 2-0 with impressive wins over Howard and Syracuse before losing nine of their last ten games.

The Terrapins managed to assemble a solid recruiting class for 2020 though. Per 247Sports, it’s the No. 31 overall class in the country, and the No. 6 class in the Big Ten. But Tagovailoa was the only quarterback he added to the room.

Locksley and his staff are going to have to cross their fingers that Tagovailoa gets approved to play. If he doesn’t, he may have to really go to the well to find someone to put under center if anything happens to LeGendre.