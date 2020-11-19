Here’s A List Of Every Canceled/Postponed College Football Game So Far This Week

We didn’t see a ton of college football games canceled in September or even early October when only about half of teams were playing.

But heading into Week 12, we’re poised to see the most canceled college football games of the entire season. COVID-19 cases are surging, and the dangerous virus is spreading through college football programs on a daily basis.

The day has already seen one game added to the list with Michigan State-Maryland being canceled. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Big Ten to cancel the game outright.

In Week 12, we’re going to see no fewer than 15 games canceled or postponed. And that’s just as of Thursday morning.

Who knows what the afternoon and Friday morning has in store for college football?

Here’s a list of every game canceled or postponed in Week 12:

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M

Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami

Charlotte at No. 14 Marshall

No. 22 Texas at Kansas

Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana

Michigan State at Maryland

Wake Forest at Duke

Arizona State at Colorado

Houston at SMU

Navy at South Florida

Ohio at Miami (OH)

Utah State at Wyoming

UAB at UTEP

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech

UNLV at Colorado State

That’s five games with Top 25 teams, and six games with Power Five teams that we won’t get to see this week.

Sadly, with the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, it seems more likely that every week will be as bad – or worse – in the final weeks.