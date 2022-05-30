College Sports World Reacts To Maryland's Undefeated Season

COLLEGE PARK,MD- MAY 5: Maryland Keegan Khan (19), right, scores a a behind the back 2nd quarter goal against Vermont defender Jackson Canfield (27) during a game between the University of Maryland and Vermont in mens lacrosse fortis round NCAA tournament in College Park, MD on May 5, 2022.. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Maryland men's lacrosse capped off an undefeated season with a victory over Cornell in the national championship game today.

The Terps (18-0) jumped out to a 9-2 third quarter lead and held on to defeat the Big Red 9-7. Anthony DeMaio led the way for Maryland with four goals while goalie Logan McNaney recorded 17 saves.

All season long, the Terps were a wagon rolling through the competition. Maryland won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles; of their 18 wins, five came against the other three teams (Princeton, Rutgers and Cornell) that reached this weekend's Final Four.

The Terps also beat Virginia twice, once in the regular season and once in the NCAA Tournament, to avenge last year's NCAA title game loss. Maryland is the first undefeated champ in men's lax since UVA in 2006, and the only team to ever go 18-0.

Head coach John Tillman and his program are (deservedly) being widely-praised on social media this afternoon.

With today's win, Maryland now has four national championships in program history, having won it all in 2017 as well as 1973 and 1975.

Only five programs--Syracuse, Johns Hopkins, Virginia, North Carolina and Princeton--have won more.