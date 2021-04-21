Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New College Basketball Job

After a year away from coaching, former Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning reportedly has a new job in college basketball.

Manning is joining the staff at Maryland, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. With the Terrapins, he will reunite with head coach Mark Turgeon, one of Manning’s former teammates at the University of Kansas.

Manning spent last season doing analyst work for ESPN after six seasons on the sideline in Winston-Salem. In his time with the Demon Deacons, Manning compiled an overall record of 78-111 while posting five losing campaigns.

The 2016-17 season was the high point for Manning at Wake, as he led his team to a 19-14 record and a berth in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to arriving at Wake Forest, Manning spent two seasons as the head coach at Tulsa. He went 38-29 overall, including a 21-13 mark in 2013-14, when he led the Golden Hurricane to the NCAA Tournament.

Under Turgeon, Maryland has consistently recruited at a high level, both in the high school and transfer ranks.

Manning, a former first-round pick and 15-year NBA veteran, should be able to help in that regard, and he also brings head coaching experience to the staff.