ESPN’s FPI Names The Toughest Schedule For 2020 Season

A general view of Maryland's football stadium.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: Fans watch the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins 52-24 in Maryland's first Big Ten conference home game at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

We’re still several months away from the 2020 college football season – assuming it starts on time. Nonetheless, it’s never too early to preview the current landscape of college football.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has already started making its predictions for next season, which includes win-loss records, bowl game probabilities and strength of schedule.

Last year, the toughest schedule in the FBS belonged to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have another tough schedule ahead of themselves this fall, but they don’t own the toughest schedule for the second-straight year.

According to the FPI, the Maryland Terrapins face the toughest schedule in the nation. They’re set to face six teams ranked in the preseason top 25. As of right now, the Terrapins have an eight percent chance to reach bowl eligibility.

If you round up the FPI predictions for win-loss records, the Terrapins are projected to go 4-8.

Maryland has tough matchups against Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. The only projected wins on its schedule are against Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Towson.

Technically speaking, winning four games would be an improvement from last season for Mike Locksley. On the other hand, it would probably put his job security in jeopardy for the 2021 season.

Do you agree with the FPI’s projection for this year’s toughest schedule in college football?

