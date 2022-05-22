Fans React To Controversial Big Ten Tournament Selection

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Big Ten fans aren't very happy with Purdue's inclusion in the Big Ten Tournament - or, rather, how the Boilermakers earned that spot.

The final game of the regular season between Purdue and Maryland was canceled because of weather. Thanks to the cancelation, Purdue was unable to be caught in the standings by Nebraska or Northwestern.

Maryland and Purdue delayed the game, despite no rain falling at first pitch time. According to reports, rain didn't hit the area until an hour or two after the scheduled game time.

Some fans are not happy.

"Nebraska: sits through a 5 hr rain delay to play 1 inning instead of tying to move to 8th seed. Purdue: sits through 5 hrs of sunshine to not play and gets the 8 seed," one fan tweeted.

"NU has nobody to blame but themselves BUT very embarrassing by both schools to not try and play. Why not play a DH yesterday knowing rain was coming? Oh ya, they both get what they want by not playing," another fan tweeted.

"Obviously a bad look for the program, but this is foremost a black eye for the B1G for allowing it. Not the coaches’ fault for doing everything in his power to avoid playing. Decent chance he has incentives tied to conference tournament appearances anyways," another fan added.

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament is set to begin on May 25.