First College Football QB Has Opted Out Of 2020 Season

A general view of Maryland's football stadium.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: Fans watch the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins 52-24 in Maryland's first Big Ten conference home game at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

Several college football players have opted out of the upcoming season, but none played quarterback. That was until this Friday morning, when a Big Ten program announced that it’s most experienced signal-caller will sit out this fall.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley spoke to the media on Friday to discuss a series of topics regarding his team. During his press conference, Locksley revealed that three players have joined the team’s opt-out list.

It turns out that Josh Jackson is one of those three players that opted out of the 2020 season. He appeared in 10 games for the Terrapins last season, throwing for 1,274 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jackson transferred to Maryland after spending two years at Virginia Tech. Though he wasn’t guaranteed to be the Terrapins’ starting quarterback this fall, the dual-threat athlete would have been in prime position for the job.

The senior will now focus on academics and pursuing a pro career.

It’ll be interesting to see if other quarterbacks follow in Jackson’s footsteps and opt out of the 2020 season.

Locksley is now down to two options at quarterback: redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre and Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa. However, the latter hasn’t found out if he’s been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

The Terrapins will also be without Vincent Flythe, Austin Fontaine and Johnny Jordan for the upcoming season.

Maryland will begin its 2020 season on the road against Iowa.


