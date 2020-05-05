Former College Football Head Coach Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Former Maryland head coach Roy Lester passed away on Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

Lester was 96. A West Virginia native and WVU alum, he became the head coach of the Terrapins in 1969 after a successful stint at Rockville (Md.) Richard Montgomery High School. Lester spent three seasons at Maryland, compiling a 7-25 overall record.

After being let go by UMD, Lester resumed his high school coaching career, first at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Md., from 1972-78 and then at Magruder High School in Rockville from 1979-93. He won a state championship at Paint Branch and two at Magruder.

Lester retired with 260 career wins at Montgomery County high schools. He is a member of the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.

“He loved people with a childlike quality." Roy Lester, one of Maryland’s winningest high school football coaches, remembered everybody https://t.co/YFx8ObQdg8 — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) May 5, 2020

Lester is survived by three sons, a daughter and several grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Lester’s friends and family during this time.

Rest in peace, Coach.