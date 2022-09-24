Look: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Suffers Nasty Hit During Michigan Game

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taulia Tagovailoa's day in Ann Arbor was nearly cut short due to an injury.

During the third quarter of action between Maryland and Michigan, Tagovailoa took a hard hit to his hip/midsection. A few moments later, he was taken to the injury tent.

At first, Tagovailoa's status for the rest of the game was up in the air. However, he managed to put his helmet back on and return to the field.

In the event Tagovailoa has to leave the game because of the pain, that would be a devastating blow to Maryland's offense. The talented gunslinger has completed 16-of-23 pass attempts thus far for 151 yards with an interception.

Here's where the injury occurred for Tagovailoa:

In the event Tagovailoa can't continue, Billy Edwards Jr. would take snaps at quarterback for the Terrapins.

The second half of the Maryland-Michigan game is being televised on FOX.