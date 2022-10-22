Maryland Announces Decision On Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off with a knee injury during last Saturday's win over Indiana.

While Tagovailoa was able to return to the practice field during the week, he will not play against Northwestern today. Maryland officially declared the redshirt junior out moments ago.

Billy Edwards Jr. will start in his place.

Tagovailoa has been excellent this season, passing for 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He's also added three rushing scores.

Edwards Jr. misfired on all three of his passing attempts after he replaced Tagovailoa last week, but rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. On the season, the former Wake Forest QB has connected on 9-of-16 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Maryland is 5-2, and with a win today over the 1-5 Wildcats, would reach bowl eligibility for the second-straight season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.