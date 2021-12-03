Maryland Announces Surprising Decision On Head Coach Mark Turgeon

Maryland athletics and men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon are parting ways.

The Terrapins announced the stunning move on Friday afternoon. Maryland men’s basketball is just 5-3 this season and most recently dropped a game to Virginia Tech.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics, via UMTerps.com. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”

Danny Manning has been named Maryland’s interim head coach to replace Mark Turgeon.

Maryland Athletics and Mark Turgeon mutually agree to part ways. https://t.co/gJqELsJb1J — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 3, 2021

This is a much-needed change for Maryland men’s basketball.

Mark Turgeon needed a strong early-showing this season, but the Terrapins were just 5-3 on the season. They lost an early-season game against George Mason, rattled off two wins over Hofstra and Richmond and then dropped two more games to Louisville and Virginia Tech.

The coaching change makes sense here, despite the fact it’s so early in the season. Maryland men’s basketball needs a revival.

The Terrapins battle the Northwestern Wildcats this Sunday.