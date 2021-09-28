Big Ten Coach Calls Out League For Friday Night Games

For the second time this season, Maryland’s football team will play a conference opponent on a Friday night. That something Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley doesn’t really appreciate.

While addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon, Locksley took a shot at the Big Ten for scheduling Maryland’s upcoming matchup against No. 5 Iowa on Oct. 1.

“I guess we’re still the new kids on the block with having to play Friday night games,” Locksley told reporters. “At some point maybe we’ll get full membership to where we may not have to do this.”

Locksley has a strong argument here. It’s a bit odd that Maryland has two Friday night conference games on its schedule.

Maryland will host No. 5 Iowa for its second Friday night Big Ten matchup of the season. Mike Locksley: “I guess we’re still the new kids on the block with having to play Friday night games … at some point maybe we’ll get full membership to where we may not have to do this.” — Matt Levine (@MattLevine__) September 28, 2021

Considering Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, the whole “new kids on the block” excuse should be put to rest. There’s no reason why the Terrapins shouldn’t be treated like a legitimate member of the Big Ten.

The Terrapins could certainly earn the rest of the Big Ten’s respect with a win this Friday against the Hawkeyes.

Maryland is 4-0 heading into this Friday’s matchup, but there are still plenty of people who are skeptical about the program’s hot start to the season.

Kickoff for the Iowa-Maryland game is at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.