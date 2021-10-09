Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes.

One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.

Olave led the Buckeyes’ passing attack this Saturday with seven receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. At one point during the second quarter, he was wide-open over the middle of the field for a 36-yard touchdown.

Wilson also found himself in the end zone this weekend, hauling in five passes for 84 yards and two scores.

Following the blowout loss, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked about his defense’s performance. Clearly, he was baffled by how open Ohio State’s wide receivers were today.

“We had guys looking like they fell out of airplanes, they were so wide open,” Locksley told reporters during his postgame press conference.

Locksley on Ohio State's receivers: "We had guys looking like they fell out of airplanes, they were so wide open." — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) October 9, 2021

Luckily for the Terrapins, they won’t have to see the Buckeyes’ receiving corps for the rest of the year.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, will try to have a similar offensive performance in two weeks from now against the Indiana Hoosiers.