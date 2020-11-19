Decision Made On Maryland-Michigan State Game For This Weekend

Last week, Maryland football had to cancel their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes due to a rise in positive tests for COVID-19. It appears the program is still not ready to play football yet.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley provided some insight on his team’s situation last week, saying “As we all know, the cases are going up across the country. And so our football program is a microcosm of just that.”

The Terrapins were supposed to take on the Michigan State Spartans this weekend, but that game will no longer happen.

According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, this Saturday’s game between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled due to Maryland football’s recent COVID-19 outbreak. This is already the 15th game this week that has been either canceled or postponed.

At this time it’s unclear if Maryland will even be ready to play football next weekend against Indiana.

It’s unfortunate that Maryland has two less games to play this season, especially after seeing the program blow out Penn State in Happy Valley. Taulia Tagovailoa was quickly becoming one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country, as he has 770 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions thus far.

With a second wave of COVID-19 cases already here, the reality is a lot of games will get canceled or postponed over the next few weeks. All that truly matters is that student-athletes remain safe and healthy during this time.

