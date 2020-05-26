It’s tough to determine how the 2020 college football season will look, but it’s not hard to tell which teams have daunting schedules ahead of them. ESPN’s Football Power Index makes it even easier to compare schedules in large part because it ranked every one.

According to the FPI, the hardest schedule for the 2020 season belongs to Maryland. The Terrapins are set to face six teams ranked inside the preseason top 25, as noted by 247Sports today.

Maryland has brutal matchups against Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Fortunately for head coach Mike Locksley, three of those five games are at home.

The only projected wins on Maryland’s schedule are against Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Towson. However, the showdown with the Spartans seems like a coin flip at the moment.

It’s been a productive offseason for Maryland, no one can deny that. At the end of the day though, the athletic department needs to see results on the field.

Last season, the Terrapins only won three games. The FPI has the team improving its record by one win, but that might not be enough to keep Locksley’s seat from getting warm.

On the flip side, the opportunity will be there for Locksley to boost his stock among the coaching hierarchy. A bowl-eligible season after going through an absolute gauntlet of a schedule would certainly help his image.

