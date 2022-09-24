Maryland Got Off To Worst Start Possible vs. Michigan

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Locksley of the Maryland Terrapins looks on during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

It's safe to say Maryland started this Saturday's game against Michigan on the wrong foot.

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton fumbled the opening kickoff. Michigan recovered the ball at Maryland's 10-yard line.

On the very next play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to Luke Schoonmaker to give the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead.

It was an ugly sequence for the Terrapins.

Maryland had a nice response on the next possession, as Chad Ryland made a 53-yard field goal to cut into Michigan's lead.

If the Terrapins want to stay within striking distance this afternoon, they can't afford to give the Wolverines extra possessions. McCarthy proved that he'll make the Terrapins pay if they get careless with the football.

College football fans can watch this showdown between Maryland and Michigan on FOX.