Maryland Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach Mark Turgeon

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon was mentioned in several rumors and reports over the past week, but it turns out that he’s not leaving the program this offseason.

In a shocking turn of events, Turgeon is actually receiving a contract extension from the Terrapins. The news was first reported by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The official terms for Turgeon’s extension have not been disclosed at this time, though Rothstein expects Maryland to make an official announcement soon.

Turgeon led the Terrapins to the Round of 32 this NCAA Tournament, where they were ultimately knocked out by the Alabama Crimson Tide. His team finished the season with a 17-14 record.

Since becoming the head coach of Maryland’s basketball team in 2011, Turgeon has a 221-113 record that includes five trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Sources: Maryland is finalizing a contract extension with Mark Turgeon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 2, 2021

There was some outside noise about Turgeon replacing Lon Kruger at Oklahoma, but those rumors can now be put to rest.

College basketball insider Adam Zagoria is reporting that Turgeon doesn’t really have an interest in moving on from Maryland.

“He’s not interested in moving back to the Midwest,” Zagoria said. “This is where he wants to live and this is where he wants to retire.”

The pressure will be on Turgeon to have some type of postseason success next season. If not, the Terrapins might have to reconsider their plans.