Maryland Star WR Has Message For Ohio State Fan

The NCAA transfer portal has made college football players going from one team to another easier than ever. But when asked to transfer from Maryland to Ohio State by a Buckeyes fan, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had a fitting answer.

Yesterday a Buckeyes fan retweeted a post noting that Jarrett is one of the top young wide receivers in college football. He tagged Jarrett and told him to transfer to Ohio State, adding that Stefon Diggs “made the same mistake” of staying at Maryland.

But Jarrett’s response was absolutely perfect. “Diggs is the best WR playing (right now) though,” he pointed out.

That response has gone absolutely viral this morning. He’s gotten more likes and retweets for that than any tweet he’s sent out in months.

Diggs is the best WR playing rn though https://t.co/Y6iO6vc2hK — Rakim Jarrett (@RakimJarrett) June 10, 2021

Stefon Diggs needs little introduction. Like Jarrett, he attended Maryland, where he was a star. But perhaps because of where he played, he fell in the 2015 NFL Draft to the fifth-round.

That hasn’t stopped Diggs from emerging as one of the NFL’s elite receivers though. This past year he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors after leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards.

So if Rakim Jarrett has the goods to be an NFL star, clearly his choice of college won’t preclude him.

We’ll see if Jarrett can emerge as a college player of Diggs’ caliber though. Expectations will be high for him this coming year.